Sarangani fast tracks P19-M medical waste treatment project

The provincial government of Sarangani is pushing for the full operation early next year of its PHP19-million medical waste treatment facility in Alabel town.

Rolando Tuballes, head of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, said Tuesday they have fast-tracked the construction of the facility and its two-hectare sanitary landfill in Barangay Bagacay, Alabel.

Tuballes said the project, which will use the innovative Pyroclave technology, is due to be completed by the end of December.

He said the local government commissioned the project last July to Davao City-based “cleantech” or clean technology company RAD Green Solutions, the developer of proprietary technology Pyroclave Optima.

Pyroclave, one of the top non-incineration technologies available in the market, is a medical waste processor that uses pyrolysis, the process of decomposing organic material using extreme heat in the absence of oxygen, a project briefer said.

It is used to specifically treat infectious, pathological, and pharmaceutical wastes, as well as biomedical materials, such as syringes and needles, it said.

Tuballes said the treatment facility was designed as an economic enterprise and will mainly cater to six provincial government-run and supported hospitals and related facilities.

He said the local government would commission a “biohazard truck” for the collection of the medical wastes from the medical facilities.

The province’s six hospitals produce an average of 120 kg. of medical waste daily, with 20 kg. considered as infectious.

“The collected fees from the processing of the waste materials will be used for its operation and maintenance,” Tuballes said in a statement, adding that wastes processed at the Pyroclave would be disposed at the two-hectare sanitary landfill, which is projected to last about five to seven years.

However, he said they are planning to expand it to another two hectares to double its capacity and life span.

Tuballes said they have proposed a supplemental budget of PHP12.9 million for the construction of the sanitary landfill and administrative building, purchase of office equipment and fixtures, and support for the administrative functions and operations of the facility.

He said they are seeking an additional funding of PHP2.45 million next year for the maintenance and operation of the facility, including the conduct of training and seminars on the management of toxic and hazardous wastes.

It will also be used for the advocacy and information and education campaign on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) waste management, he said.

Tuballes said Sarangani Governor Steve Chiongbian Solon wants the facility to become operational at the soonest possible time due to the continuing pandemic.

He said the proper management and disposal of medical wastes, especially those used in Covid-19 isolation and treatment facilities, could help contain the spread of the virus.

