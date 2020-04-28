Sarangani allots P57M for Covid-19 care centers’ upgrade

The Sarangani provincial government has allotted around PHP57.7 million to improve the operations of its patient care centers for the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Sarangani Gov. Steve Chiongbian Solon said Tuesday they will utilize the funds to provide additional equipment and facilities for the isolation centers to ensure the proper management of possible Covid-19 cases.

Solon said the facilities are situated in the municipal and district hospitals in Maitum, Kiamba, Maasim, Malungon and Glan and at the Sarangani Health Care Facility (SHCF) in Alabel town.

“We will strengthen the isolation medical facilities in our municipalities and at the SHCF and make sure that they are safe,” the governor said in a statement.

The provincial government opened two weeks ago a special isolation center for Covid-19 patients at the Department of Health-run Regional Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Barangay Kawas, Alabel town.

But Solon said the retrofitted facility will only cater to special cases — especially those that are asymptomatic — and will only be used as “last resort” for suspected and probable patients.

The governor said the funds were part of the province’s supplemental budget that was approved last week by the provincial board.

It will be drawn from the national government’s Bayanihan Grant to Provinces, which was transferred to the provincial government’s account on April 24.

Dr. Arvin Alejandro, Sarangani health officer, said the bulk of the funding will be used for the acquisition of additional equipment needed by the hospitals in dealing with the suspected Covid-19 cases.

Alejandro said the equipment include ventilators, chest X-rays machines, mobile digital X-ray machines, and misting machines.

The province will maintain its partnership with private hospitals in this city through its referral system, and Alejandro said they are working on handling suspected cases with mild symptoms in local facilities.

Before sending patients to the referral hospitals, he said they will first undergo assessment and triaging at the SHCF.

Source: Philippines News Agency