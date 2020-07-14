Sarangani allots P4.5-M for development of 2 relocation sites

The provincial government of Sarangani has allocated around PHP4.5 million for the relocation of residents from identified disaster high-risk areas in two municipalities.

Rene Punzalan, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said Tuesday they are currently working on the release of the funds, which was approved last month by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan or provincial board.

He said some PHP3 million was set aside for the construction of at least 60 houses in a relocation site in Alabel town for residents affected by the emergence of ground tension cracks last year in Sitio Lilab, Barangay Pag-asa.

“It will benefit some 250 individuals who evacuated from the area last year,” he told reporters.

The municipal government of Alabel ordered the forced evacuation of residents, all indigenous peoples, from Sitio Lilab in November last year due to the emergence of huge ground cracks that could trigger major landslides.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau-Region 12 geologists later declared the site as unsafe for dwelling.

Punzalan said the municipal government had purchased a relocation site in another portion of the village for the affected residents.

He said Governor Steve Chiongbian Solon committed to provide for the construction of the houses under the local government’s Sulong Kaligtasan program.

The official said the provincial board also approved the release of PHP1.5 million for the purchase of a relocation site in Barangay Lomuyon, Kiamba town.

He said it would benefit residents who were situated in flood and landslide-prone areas in the municipality.

Source: Philippines News Agency