﻿Sara vows not to run for any local position after VP race

Whether she wins or loses the vice presidential race in the May 9 elections, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said Sunday she will no longer return to local politics.

In a speech during the Dumper PTDA (Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights–Philippines Taxi Drivers Association) party-list grand rally here, Mayor Sara thanked the Dabawenyos for their support during her stint as the city’s local chief executive.

“To all the Dabawenyos, I will now say goodbye to all of you. I will no longer run for any local positions, whatever the results may be in the elections,” Duterte said.

She added: “It is an honor to have been chosen as mayor three times and to cap my service as top-performing mayor in the Philippines.”

Duterte hailed the resilience of the Dabawenyos since the pandemic broke out in early 2020.

“Thank you so much because not all mayors were given such overwhelming support,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to Dabawenyos for believing in her leadership during the Roxas Night Market bombing in 2016, which left 17 people dead and 74 others wounded.

During her virtual valedictory and state of the city address in March this year, Duterte bid farewell to Dabawenyos as she campaigns for the second-highest position in the country.

She described the vice-presidential race as a challenge that allows her to spread her wings wider, “soar higher, and reach new heights.”

“It has been a great honor to have been chosen by all of you as mayor of Davao City,” she said. :It is my pride to have served our country beside all of you. Thank you for all your support.”

Source: Philippines News Agency