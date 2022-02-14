﻿Sara to prioritize education, skills training to generate jobs

Vice-presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte reiterated her policy direction that will focus on boosting employment, quality education, and peaceful living for the Filipinos, if elected, during her visit to this province Friday.

Duterte, who is on a Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas Ride (MNPR) this month, said she wants to provide employment for Filipinos who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ang pinaka-una po natin (gagawin) ay ang pagbabalik po ng mga trabaho na nawala dahil sa pandemya (The first thing we will do is to give back the jobs lost because of the pandemic,” she said in a media briefing.

Duterte believes that quality education is the backbone of good employment, thus her goal of enhancing it, including skills training to boost competencies.

“Kapag sinabi nating edukasyon, hindi lang po college degree ‘yun. Kasama na ang skills training doon dahil marami naman ang hindi kailangan ng college degree na trabaho (Education doesn’t only mean a college degree. It should include skills training because you can be employed even without a degree),” she said.

Duterte initiated job generation programs and other support for pandemic-affected individuals and families in Davao City.

Her initiatives included mobilizing the transport sector in Covid-19 response, introducing livelihood trainings for women and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community, and the distribution of gadgets for siblings who are studying.

Duterte said her plans are aimed at achieving a common goal: peaceful living for every Filipino.

“Pangatlo, ‘yung dream ng lahat. Mapayapang pamumuhay dito sa ating bansa (Third is everybody’s dream. A peaceful life),” she said.

Next week, Duterte and her MNPR team will start their return to Davao City using the west-side route.

Before arriving in Nueva Vizcaya, Duterte attended the inauguration of the Marcos-Sara Duterte Alliance (Masada) and the Kay Inday Sara Lilipad ang Pilipinas (Kislap) headquarters in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija.

The Masada regional headquarters inauguration was led by Governor Oyie Umali, while the Kislap event was organized by lawyer Kathryn Joson.

Among the supporters who waited for Duterte was Divina Magtalas, 53, a resident of Barangay Bantug Norte in Cabanatuan.

She hopes Duterte’s development plans would come true.

“Sa aming magiging bise-presidente, sana po matulungan ninyo po ang buong Pilipinas sa pandemyang ito. At sana po lahat ng inyong pangako ay matutupad. Lagi po namin kayong susuportahan (To our future vice president, we hope you could help the Philippines recover from the pandemic. We hope all your promises would come true. We will always support you),” Magtalas said in an interview.

Source: Philippines News Agency