﻿Sara thanks Filipinos for topping poll survey anew

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte attributed her domination on the latest survey result of Pulse Asia on the continued trust the Filipinos bestowed on her as well as to his running mate former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. of the Uniteam.

Duterte remains the top choice for the vice presidency in the May 9 elections, according to the latest survey conducted by Pulse Asia from Jan. 19 to 24.

“Many thanks to all our countrymen for your continued trust. It is clear from the survey that what our fellow Filipinos wanted is leadership that is strong, proactive, and above all, faithful to the goal of unity in our country,” she said in a statement Monday through her spokesperson Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Frasco.

The survey revealed that Duterte obtained “near to huge majority” voter preferences after her score increased from 46 percent in December 2021 to 50 percent in January 2022.

She garnered the majority of support across geographic areas and socio-economic classes with 47 percent in the Visayas, 84 percent in Mindanao, and 49 percent to 55 percent in every socio-economic group.

Senate President Tito Sotto is in the second spot with 29 percent as he topped Metro Manila with 40 percent and Balance Luzon group with 37 percent.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, is in third place with 11 percent followed by Dr. Willie Ong with five percent, and Lito Atienza with one percent.

“This is the aim of Uniteam, and Apo Bongbong Marcos and I will continue to strive until we reach our dream of a peaceful and prosperous life in every Filipino family,” Mayor Sara added.

Source: Philippines News Agency