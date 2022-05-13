﻿Sara tells supporters to be humble, reach out to others

To unite the country, presumptive Vice President Sara Z. Duterte called on supporters to be humble and be the first to approach followers of defeated rival candidates.

“Let us humble ourselves because we are the winner. We are the ‘Sana all’, we are the Sara All,” she said during her online thanksgiving aired on her Facebook Page Friday.

She added: “We have to be magnanimous because we are only 31.5 million. We need them for us to be a 100 percent nation with no division.”

Likewise, she urged Filipinos to dismiss the colors that have become the hallmark of the country’s politics.

“These colors have become the face of hotly-contested supporters. And since the campaign and elections are over, it’s time to forget the colors of disunity,” Mayor Sara said.

With over 31.5 million votes obtained in the May 9 polls, Sara described her victory as a testament to cooperation and unity among the Filipinos.

“Today, I ask and look forward to your continued support for me as your Vice President because I have a great responsibility to the Filipinos and our beloved country,” she said.

The online thanksgiving became the avenue for Duterte to thank her supporters including the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and Filipinos living abroad.

“You are the winner here. I am (just) your candidate. You brought me to this point in my political career and (enabled) me to serve the people and our country,” she said.

Duterte also assured that in her role as the next Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), more reforms will be made so that the agency “can produce young Filipinos who are determined to achieve their full potentials.”

Source: Philippines News Agency