﻿Sara supports Escudero, Padilla, Panelo senatorial bid

Vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte has announced support to the national bid of Francis Escudero, this province’s governor who is seeking a Senate return after his tenure from 2007 to 2019.

The Davao City mayor and chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago and Lakas-CMD (Christian Muslim Democrats) made the announcement Saturday afternoon, shortly after the “Mahalin Natin Ang Pilipinas Ride”, the motorcycle convoy which she heads, arrived here from Northern Samar.

Duterte will likewise back the Senate run of actor Robin Padilla and lawyer and former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

Escudero, Padilla, and Panelo are non-UniTeam candidates.

“Meron din po akong hindi kasama sa UniTeam pero mga kaibigan ko pa rin at tinutulungan ko sila sa kanilang pagtakbo as senators (They may not be part of UniTeam but they are my friends so I support their Senate bids),” Duterte said in a news release.

The senatorial aspirants under UniTeam are former senator Jinggoy Estrada, outgoing Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista, incumbent Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, former Tarlac congressman and Defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro, former Public Works secretary Mark Villar, and another former presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque.

