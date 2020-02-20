Sara slams DavSur dad for using name, photo in campaign

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte slammed a Davao del Sur town councilor for mentioning her name and publishing photos of them together taken during public events "to show appearance of influence."

In a statement on Thursday, Duterte accused Councilor Jose Nelson Tata Sala Sr. Sta. Cruz town of using her name for his candidacy as president of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL), where Sala is interim national president.

The PCL national election is slated next week in Manila.

Duterte said she is not close to Sala.

The public is hereby informed that I do not have a close personal relationship with Mr. Sala. I am not in any way involved in his transactions whether legal or illegal, she said.

She also called upon law enforcement authorities to implement the law "equally on all, even if they are close allies" of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The law applies to all whether they are a friend or not. I believe this is the essence of the Duterte administration, Mayor Sara pointed out.

President Duterte earlier endorsed Sala and his ONE PCL slate during a meeting at the MalacaAan Palace last month.

Meanwhile, Sala denied the mayor's accusation, saying he did not use her name in campaigning for the PCL presidential position.

Councilor Danny Dayanghirang can attest to that. We are always together because I am also helping him and he knows what I am exactly doing and saying, he told the Philippine News Agency.

Sala was referring to Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang who is running for PCL national chairman.

