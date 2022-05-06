﻿Sara says surveys not basis for winning; urges vigilance

Pre-election surveys do not guarantee certain victory in the polls, vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Z. Duterte cautioned, even as she urged supporters to avoid being “complacent.”

In an interview during the sidelines of UniTeam’s “miting de avance” here Thursday evening, Mayor Sara reminded allies that surveys only serve as snapshots of voters sentiment instead of being a definitive “basis to win in the coming May 9 elections.”

The real outcome, Duterte said, is only known after the elections.

“We have prepared for the outcome of the elections. We are leaving everything to God,” she said.

Since the start of the campaign, Duterte remains undefeated in various voter preference surveys.

According to OCTA Research’s final presidential and vice-presidential survey results covering April 22-25, UniTeam’s presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. garnered a 58-percent voter preference while Duterte had 56 percent.

“We will monitor (the votes) from (the start) of canvassing until the proclamation (of winners),” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, Marcos urged the Filipinos to protect their votes in Monday’s elections, adding voters must remain vigilant all the way to the canvassing process.

In his “miting de avance” speech, Marcos said he also considered the UniTeam tandem as winners, but urged supporters to stay awake during the vote counting.

“Ask all your friends for lots of coffee so that you wouldn’t fall asleep because we all know that once we fall asleep, a lot of unfortunate things could happen,” he said.

The Marcos-Duterte tandem reiterated their plan to reopen the economy and continue several programs of the Duterte administration, such as the “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure initiative, the anti-illegal drug campaign, and peace and order.

Source: Philippines News Agency