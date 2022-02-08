﻿Sara not entertaining possibility of replacing BBM

Vice presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Sunday said she is not entertaining the possibility of replacing presidential candidate and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. if the petition against latter is granted.

Mayor Sara said she personally found talks about her taking the place of Marcos “exceptionally unpleasant”, noting that neither of them has yet to win the elections.

“Personally, I find talks about me ‘possibly replacing a President Bongbong Marcos exceptionally unpleasant as — in reality — both of us are yet to win the elections. It is putting the cart before the horse,” she said in a press statement.

“I am not entertaining the thoughts of a possible replacement as I also do not look forward to a scenario of a disqualified BBM — before or after the elections,” she added.

She noted that there is no discussion between her and Marcos about the disqualification charges against him.

However, she said the disqualification cases filed against Marcos have “no basis at all.”

“I maintain that the disqualification cases filed against BBM have no basis at all — orchestrated by anti-Marcos forces desperate to regain control of our country, never mind if they sow divisiveness among our people, never mind if they undermine our freedom, never mind if they make a mockery of our laws,” she said.

Duterte is vying for the vice presidential seat under the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party while Marcos is running under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

They decided to run as a tandem, calling themselves the “UniTeam.”

In a TV interview with TV host Korina Sanchez aired on Saturday, Marcos admitted that he is worried about his disqualification cases filed against him but acknowledged the possibility that his running mate, Duterte, could become president if the petition against him is granted.

“Yes. If I am disqualified,” Marcos replied, when asked if the scenario is possible.

While the disqualification cases against Marcos remain unresolved at the Commission on Elections (Comelec), he said he would not let them get in the way of his plans.

“Of course. I take everything seriously. I worry about everything. But I do not let it distract me from the campaign,” he said.

To date, the Comelec has yet to rule on the petition to disqualify Marcos over his failure to file income tax returns and alleged failure to pay the corresponding tax deficiency.

Source: Philippines News Agency