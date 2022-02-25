﻿Sara meets with Oriental Mindoro leaders

Vice presidential aspirant, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, thanked Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor and lawmakers Rep. Paulino Leachon (1st District) and Rep. Alfonso Umali Jr. (2nd District) for supporting her candidacy.

“Maraming salamat po unang-una sa oras at oportunidad na ibinigay ninyo sa akin na makasama kayo, makilala kayo, at makapagbigay ng maikling mensahe para sa inyong lahat (Thank you so much for the time and opportunity you’ve given me to meet with you, know you, and give you a short message),” Sara said during her visit to this province on February 22.

Duterte called on Dolor at the Capitol gym to meet with a crowd of drivers, operators, and other members of the transport sector.

Dolor, a member of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party, thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for the development projects that the government has poured into the province.

He also thanked Sara for the financial assistance extended by Davao City during typhoons Vista in 2017, Usman in 2018, and Tisoy and Ursula in 2019.

Sara, who arrived at the Capitol during a downpour, also offered help to repair the gym.

“Kami na po sa Davao City ang tutulong para (mapaayos) ang inyong gym. Kami po sa Davao City ay sabihin na natin blessed dahil minsan lang dumaan ang bagyo don (We in Davao City will help you repair your gym. We can say that we in Davao City are blessed because typhoons very seldom pass our area),” she said.

In a separate event, Sara also met with Leachon and Umali, who were with 13 mayors of the province, all 10 board members and ex-officio members, councilors, and some barangay leaders.

Leachon also thanked President Duterte for the “95 percent connection of the municipal, city and provincial roads.”

“From end-to-end, from the north, which is Puerto Galera, to the south, which is Bulalacao, I am proud to say that maganda ang mga kalsada dito (roads here are fine),” he said.

Last year, Leachon led the creation of the Mindoro Bago Sarili (MBS) local party with his political allies.

He said the entire MBS backs Sara’s vice presidential bid.

“Kayo po ang kandidato ng MBS party bilang bise presidente ng Pilipinas (You are the MBS’ candidate for vice president of the Philippines),” he said.

In her visit to the province, Sara was accompanied by Senator Ronald dela Rosa, House of Representatives Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, and senatorial aspirant Salvador Panelo.

The visit was still part of her Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas Ride (MNPR), which is now heading back to Mindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency