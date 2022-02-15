﻿Sara gives ‘excellent’ rating to outgoing police director

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has given a perfect “10” rating to Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director, Col. Kirby John Kraft, as he relinquished his post on Monday.

“We thanked him for his service in Davao City. He is our pandemic director and he stood up to the challenge of implementing the hardest coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions and protocols that we had to without the vaccine yet,” the mayor said in her weekly radio program.

A turn-over of command ceremony was conducted on the same day at the DCPO grounds between the outgoing city director and incoming Acting City Director, Col. Alberto Lupaz.

Kraft was installed as DCPO director in October 2019.

“We thank him for his leadership in DCPO and we thanked those [uniformed and non-uniformed personnel] for their support to the city government and for their hard work in making Davao one of the safest cities in our country,” Duterte added.

She also cited that Kraft did his best despite the challenges faced due to Covid-19.

“Despite the difficulty on our Covid-19 response because it was unprecedented and we do not have a template to follow, the DCPO, as one with the city government, has delivered everything that was asked of them under his leadership,” Duterte added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sara reminded Lupaz, the incoming city director, to remember three things about the expectation of the Dabawenyos.

Primarily, she said they expect the highest standard of service from the police personnel.

Secondly, she said Dabawenyos do not want the police personnel to get involved in all kinds of illegal activities.

“Dabawenyos are very exacting when it comes to the performance of the police personnel,” Duterte said.

Lastly, she emphasized that the Dabawenyos do not want a ‘padrino system’ among the police personnel.

“The Dabawenyos expect that the enforcement of the law is fair and just to all. Not only on acquaintances and friends,” the mayor said.

On the other hand, Lupaz has vowed to continue the advocacies and programs of his predecessors for the interest of public safety.

Lupaz was the former director of the Davao Del Sur police provincial office before becoming DCPO city director.

Source: Philippines News Agency