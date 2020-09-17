SAP digital payment in Davao nears completion

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-11) is optimistic the digital payment solutions for the social amelioration program (SAP) will be completed before the month ends.

In a statement Thursday, DSWD-11 director Raquel Nuñez said about 77 percent or 292,106-second tranche and waitlisted beneficiaries of SAP in Davao Region have already received their emergency subsidy through payment centers.

The figure was based on the report made by Starpay, DSWD’s sole financial service provider in the region.

“Through the help of our payment centers, we expect to finish the distribution before the end of September,” Nuñez said.

To date, 407,607 family beneficiaries in the region have been endorsed to Starpay as qualified SAP beneficiaries.

Of this number, 99.6 percent or 406,082 have already been informed of their beneficiary reference numbers.

“We continue to receive grievances especially those that were now excluded in the certified list or have not received any message from Starpay. These beneficiaries are encouraged to approach the assigned DSWD staff in their respective barangays for clarification on their concerns,” Nuñez said.

SAP beneficiaries include the second tranche beneficiaries in Davao City, the waitlisted beneficiaries in Davao Region, and public utility vehicle drivers endorsed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency