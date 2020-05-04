SAP beneficiary in Aurora nabbed for violating liquor ban

A beneficiary of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Maria Aurora town, this province was arrested on Monday for violating the liquor ban imposed while the general community quarantine is in effect to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Major Rhoderick Bagunu, chief of Maria Aurora Police Station, said the suspect was identified as Jovito Delfin, 44, a resident of Barangay Alcala, Maria Aurora.

Bagunu said they received a call from barangay councilor Samuel Serami requesting police assistance to pacify the drunk suspect who was getting out of control and started to hit and break several electric meters using stone around 12 noon in Barangay Cabituculan East, Maria Aurora.

Upon the arrival of the responding team from Maria Aurora Police Station, he said Delfin initially refused to be pacified.

“Police officers managed to subdue the suspect and placed him under arrest,” he said.

Barangay officials said the suspect had just received the PHP6,500 SAP assistance.

Delfin was brought to Maria Aurora Community Hospital and then later to the municipal police station.

The police took the remaining PHP5,000 SAP aid the suspect received and gave it to his mother.

Bagunu said the cash assistance should only be used for essential goods for the family and not to be used for all types of gambling, buying alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, or any non-essential items.

“Dapat gamitin ang SAP sa tama (The SAP must be spent properly),” he said.

Bagunu said the suspect is facing charges for violation of the liquor ban, resisting arrest, disobedience to authorities, malicious mischief and violation of Presidential Proclamation 922 declaring a state of public health emergency throughout the country amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health scare.

Source: Philippines News Agency