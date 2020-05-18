Santos cites Eastmincom’s successful ops vs. NPA

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff, Gen. Felimon T. Santos Jr. on Sunday lauded units of the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) for their successful surgical operations against the New People’s Army (NPA) in the boundaries of Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental and Agusan Del Sur from May 10 to 13.

The operations have resulted in the death of at least 15 communist terrorists, including their top leaders, and caused a critical blow on the remaining members of NPA, armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), in Eastern Mindanao.

“Neutralizing four NPA leaders in a continuing operation will inevitably lead to not only the dismantling of a particularly notorious NPA group but to the weakening and eventual demise of other CTGs (communist terrorist groups) in eastern Mindanao,” Santos said.

Among those killed was a NPA top official identified as Ian Dela Rama alias “Gian” and his followers who are known to pounce on the villages in the regional boundary of Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Also killed were key NPA leaders Rio Amor Yuson alias “Lema,” a finance officer; Paquito Namatidong alias “Sangka,” platoon leader; and Peter Mansaginda Pinakilid alias “Aloy”, the political officer of Guerrilla Front 4A.

Since 2019, the Eastmincom has cleared 16 NPA’s major clusters comprised of around 600 armed members that are terrorizing the people in the remote barangays located in north central part of Region 10 (Northern Mindanao).

Thirteen of such units were neutralized in 2019, while three more were eradicated this year.

“My commendations go to the men and women of Eastmincom, led by Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr., for these remarkable achievements,” Santos said. “I urge you to continue harnessing the collaboration with the people who provides reliable and vital information and the LGUs (local government units) that provide good governance. That triumvirate shall eliminate this CTG.”

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency