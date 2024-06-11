SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERS WITH TWO MALAYSIAN UNIVERSITIES TO BOOST CYBERSECURITY EDUCATION

KUALA LUMPUR, Sangfor Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity and cloud computing solutions, expands its collaborations with DRB-HICOM University of Automotive Malaysia (DRBHU) and Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur (IUKL) to advance cybersecurity education and meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the country and beyond. Business Director of Government and Enterprise Cooperation at Sangfor Technologies Iris Xu said the partnerships are part of the company's broader initiative to strengthen global educational connections. "We are thrilled about our partnerships with DRBHU and IUKL as these collaborations will help bridge the gap between academia and industry, driving innovation and talent development," she said in a statement recently. She added that Sangfor has a strong track record in industry-education cooperation, partnering with over 600 Chinese universities through its Industry Education Centre. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources, Sangfor aims to su pport the development of high-quality cybersecurity education and training programmes. Meanwhile, DRBHU Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Omar Osman expressed excitement upon its collaboration with Sangfor Technologies as it aligns with the university's mission to provide students and staff with unparalleled opportunities for growth, learning as well as innovation in automotive and IT fields. IUKL Executive Director Lenny Chong Ther Zern described it as a significant milestone in the university's educational journey. "Together, we will engage in research collaborations, focusing on academic research and online seminars. Additionally, we aim to establish a talent development base and facilitate student exchanges. "These initiatives will enhance education and training, creating a mutually beneficial relationship that advances our shared vision of fostering talent and contributing to the academic community," he said. Sangfor Technologies (Malaysia) General Manager Jeffrey Zhang said the company has built partne rships with over a thousand local channel partners, providing professional services to thousands of customers since establishing its office in Kuala Lumpur in 2010. "Our team, comprising 90 per cent local talent, works tirelessly to address the cybersecurity needs of the region. However, we foresee a growing need for cybersecurity professionals as our operations expand. "These partnerships will help fill this talent gap by training the next generation of experts," he said. Through these strategic partnerships, Sangfor expressed that it is committed towards enhancing the educational experience and addressing the talent gap in the cybersecurity industry. The signing ceremonies for the collaborations took place on June 5 for DRBHU and June 6 for IUKL, witnessed by executives from Sangfor Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, including Deputy General Manager Kane Liu and Sales Director Chenhau Yang, along with senior leaders of the universities. The collaborations also aim to develop a new generation of skilled p rofessionals ready to tackle the challenges of the digital age. Source: BERNAMA News Agency