﻿Sandro Marcos: Protect Sara

In an apparent response to Vice Presidential candidate Sara Duterte’s call to “Protect Bongbong Marcos,” Sandro Marcos on Wednesday urged fellow Ilocanos to return the favor by protecting the president’s daughter.

“Noong andun kami sa Davao, ang sinabi niya sa ‘protektahan natin si President Bongbong Marcos.’ Kaya nanawagan ako sa mga kababayan ko sa Ilocos Norte, protektahan natin si Vice President Inday Sara Duterte (When we were in Davao, she said ‘let’s protect President Bongbong Marcos.’ So I am calling on my compatriots in Ilocos Norte, let’s protect Vice President Sara Duterte),” Sandro, who is running for the province’s First Congressional District Representative, said in the Ilocano language.

Sandro was with his father, presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (BBM) in Tagum City, Davao del Norte when Duterte, during their first public appearance as running mates, called upon Dabawenyos to protect and support their tandem.

Duterte repeated this call during their proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on February 8.

Sandro said he values Sara’s effort in fighting it out for BBM and the Uniteam despite several tandems linking her with other presidential candidates.

“Napakalaking utang na loob talaga, bilang panganay, bilang anak ni Apo BBM, sa lahat po ng ginagawa ni Inday Sara Duterte (I am truly indebted as the first-born son of Apo BBM, to everything Inday Sara Duterte has been doing for us),” Sandro said.

The young Marcos was among the speakers during the UniTeam’s grand rally Wednesday night at the Paoay Sand Dunes.

“Kaya sa lahat po sa inyo na nandito ngayon, sana po ay may isang boto para kay BBM at may isang boto para kay Inday Sara Duterte (To everyone who is here now, I hope you will give one vote for BBM and one vote for Inday Sara Duterte),” he said before a more than 20,000 crowd.

“Higit sa lahat, ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa napaka-init na suporta na ipinakita ninyo sa amin. Napakalaking tiwala na ibinigay ninyo po sa lahat ng (miyembro ng) Uniteam dito (Most of all, I am thankful for your warm support. You have given your trust to all Uniteam members here),” Sandro added.

Sandro joined his father and Sara in the seven-hour caravan around the province before holding a grand rally.

Source: Philippines News Agency