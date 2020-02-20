Sandigan suspends 2 Zambo village execs for graft

The Sandiganbayan has placed under 90-day preventive suspension two village officials pending the promulgation of the criminal case filed against them by a resident of Barangay Tetuan here.

Suspended are Efigenio Julian Jr., chairperson of Barangay Pasonanca; and Tito Espiritusantos, Zone III barangay councilor.

The two officials, along with 12 other former Board of Directors of the Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco), are charged with the violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act filed by Expedito Marquez Jr. in 2007.

The case stemmed from the sale of two lots in Camanchile Drive, Barangay Zone III worth PHP28.7 million to Zamcelco, which Marquez claimed was overpriced.

Marquez alleged that the lot was only bought for more than PHP4 million.

Julian, who received the Sandiganbayan suspension order on Wednesday, said he will abide by the decision.

However, Julian said his legal counsel is set to file a motion for reconsideration, which will clarify that he was not a member of Zamcelco board and that suspending him for a crime that he was not a part of was "injurious" not only to him but the family as well.

The case was filed in 2007 when former Pasonanca Barangay Chairperson Luciano Arquiza Jr., was then the president of Zamcelco board. When he died, I took over in 2008. So it was very clear the inclusion of my name in the charges was an error because I was not yet a member of the Zamcelco board, Julian said.

Espiritusanto, meanwhile, said he will consult with his legal counsel whether or not to file a motion for reconsideration.

I think it is much better not to file the motion for reconsideration so as not to prolong the case which is now due for promulgation, Espiritusanto said.

He said Marquez had filed 16 graft and corruption cases against them and 15 of which have already been dismissed by the regional trial court and the Ombudsman.

Espiritusanto expressed optimism the court will also dismiss the current case.

Aside from Julian and Espiritusanto, the other respondents of the case filed by Marquez are Pablo Pan III, Rolando Gregorio, Noel Tarrazona, Alexis Ortega, Leomir Toribio, Cesar Melad, Wilhelmino Bazan, Santiago AcuAa, Reinfredo Sevilla, and Jovita Yeo.

The other respondents former Zamcelco general manager Reinerio Ramos, Gilbert Alvarez, and Luciano Arquiza have already died.

Source: Philippines News Agency