Sandigan closes premises due to coronavirus

The Sandiganbayan closed its premises starting Monday after its two employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a memorandum dated July 12, Presiding Justice Amparo M. Cabotaje-Tang said the court en banc approved physical closure in an emergency meeting “in light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases especially in Quezon City and considering that two Sandiganbayan employees have tested positive.”

Tang said the measure is necessary to enable the Sandiganbayan to conduct an immediate and thorough disinfection of its entire building and to conduct contact tracing as well as monitoring of the court’s employees.

She said that despite the physical closure all justices, officials and employees will continue to perform their work/functions and discharge the court’s mandate under alternative work arrangements.

The public may contact the court through its hotline and email addresses as published in the Sandiganbayan website.

Source: Philippines News Agency