Sandigan clears ex-Iloilo lawmaker over 2007 PDAF raps

MANILA: The Sandiganbayan on Friday cleared former Iloilo 5th District Rep. Rolex T. Suplico on graft charges in connection with the alleged misuse of PHP14.7 million in Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in 2007. The complaint filed against the former lawmaker had alleged several irregularities, such as the ineligibility of the implementing foundation to undertake the projects due to its lack of a current business permit and its dubious existence, the absence of a public bidding or a negotiated procurement, and lack of effort to ensure the implementation of the projects. The charges also claimed that Suplico and the Technology Resource Center (TRC) gave unwarranted benefits to Alfredo A. Ronquillo, president of AARON Foundation Inc., a non-governmental organization. In its 37-page decision written by Associate Justice Maryann E. Corpus-Mañalac, the court however said that "lack of effort to ensure project implementation and fund liquidation (is) not attributable to Suplico," pointing out that it is instead the duty of the TRC. "The accused bears no burden to prove his or her innocence; thus, the weakness of the defense is inconsequential. When the prosecution fails to establish by proof beyond reasonable doubt the commission of the crime charged and in identifying the accused as the one responsible therefor, acquittal must follow," the court said. Source: Philippines News Agency