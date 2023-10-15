San Sebastian whips EAC in NCAA men’s basketball

San Sebastian College downed Emilio Aguinaldo College, 86-70, to boost its Final Four bid in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 men's basketball at Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City on Sunday. Raymart Escobido fired four triples to finish with 23 points as the Stags joined the Perpetual Help Dalta in fifth place with three wins against four losses. Jessie Sumoda contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds; James Una had 13 points and seven rebounds; and Romel Calahat chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. 'Actually, may firepower naman siya (Escobido has firepower),' San Sebastian coach John Kallos said. 'Every game there's somebody who steps up. Every game, somebody turns out to be good." 'Malaking bagay na meron kang beterano. Thankful ako sa kanila na (It's a big factor that you have a veteran. I'm thankful to them that) they are playing their last year for me, for San Sebastian and they are very consistent,' Kallos added, referring to Sumoda and Calahat, who are on their final season. King Gurtiza led the Generals with 20 points and five rebounds followed by JP Magullano (14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists), Ralph Robin (13 points and four steals), and Nat Cosejo (12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block). EAC fell into a three-way tie for fourth place with Jose Rizal University and College of Saint Benilde (CSB) at 4-3. Perpetual defeated defending champion Letran (0-7), 74-59; while CSB downed Arellano (1-6), 72-66.

Source: Philippines News Agency