San Miguel trips Magnolia to open PBA Season 45

San Miguel Beermen proved that it can still pull off a rout even without June Mar Fajardo with a 94-78 win over Magnolia Hotshots to open Season 45 of the Philippine Basketball Association at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday night.

The Beermen got off to a good start, opening the game on a 7-0 run, but the Hotshots recovered late in the first quarter to force an 18-all tie at the end of the quarter.

San Miguel pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Magnolia, 27-15, in the said quarter before holding its opponent off in the second half.

Mo Tautuaa showed that he deserved the Most Improved Player award that he got from the Leo Awards earlier in the night, leading the Beermen with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Arwind Santos added 18 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, five assists, and one steal.

Paul Lee put up 19 markers, five boards, three dimes, and one swipe for the Hotshots, while Ian Sangalang added 16 markers, 11 boards, three dimes, and one steal.

Playing in his first regular season game as a Hotshot, Jack Corpuz made 16 points, 13 rebounds, and one assist off the bench.

Source: Philippines News Agency