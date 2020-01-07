San Juanico Bridge lighting up for summer completion

The government has moved the completion target for the PHP80-million San Juanico Bridge Aesthetic Lighting Project to summer this year, citing lack of materials in the past few months.

Department of Tourism (DOT) 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Karina Rosa Tiopes told reporters on Tuesday that from the original completion target of January 2020, it was moved to March or April this year.

There was a delay in the delivery of lighting materials. The commitment is to transport needed materials within this January, but it doesn't mean that the project has stopped since the contractor has been working on the installation of wires, Tiopes said.

Another component of the project -- the construction of a powerhouse under the bridge -- will be completed within the week, she said.

On July 26, 2019, the national government held a groundbreaking of the San Juanico Bridge Aesthetic Lighting Project, the first of its kind in the country. It is funded by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), the DOT's infrastructure arm.

TIEZA awarded the contract to Amigo Entertainment Technologies, Inc., one of the country's leaders in providing audio and visual technologies for commercial and industrial applications.

Amando Zamora, Amigo chief executive officer, earlier said the project would use light-emitting diodes to transform the bridge into a shining diamond from afar.

The lighting will be in the default position for 45 minutes per hour in white and strobe lights. There will be a 10-minute light show six times nightly. Its color may also depend on the occasion, such as red for Valentine's, red and green for Christmas, and violet for Lent.

Samar's provincial government will shoulder the cost of electric consumption, estimated at PHP5.3 million annually.

The bridge's transformation would be a new attraction under the Spark Samar, a branding campaign of the local government that was launched in 2015.

Once called the Marcos Bridge, the San Juanico Bridge was built in August 1969 over the San Juanico Strait, the narrowest navigational strait in the world that separates Samar and Leyte Islands, and was completed in December 1972.

The bridge, which spans 2.162 km., was built as part of the Pan-Philippine Highway now called the Maharlika Highway, a network of roads, bridges, and sea routes that connect the islands of Luzon, Samar, Leyte, and Mindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency