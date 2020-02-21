San Juan sweeps Pasay; enters MPBL divisional semis

San Juan Knights pulled away late into Game 2 of its Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League playoff first round meeting against Pasay Voyagers and won, 74 67, at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center on Thursday night.

The Knights went on an 11 2 run to break a 62 all tie and never looked back as they swept their best of three series against the Voyagers.

"Lumabas 'yung character nila sa endgame. Naging composed sila. Importante 'yun sa playoffs (Their character came out in the endgame. They became composed. That is important in the playoffs)," Knights head coach Randy Alcantara said.

John Wilson led San Juan with 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Jhonard Clarito added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The team will await the winner of another first round meeting between Pampanga Giant Lanterns and Bataan Risers in the divisional semifinals.

Dhon Reverente put up 23 markers, 14 boards, three dimes, one steal, and one block for Pasay.

