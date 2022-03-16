﻿San Juan readies 19th batch of food packs for residents

The San Juan City government will start distributing the 19th wave of food packs for its residents on Thursday

Claim stubs for the 45,000 packs will be distributed house-to-house to avoid crowding, according to a social media post of Mayor Francis Zamora.

Based on its latest Covid-19 bulletin, five out of San Juan’s 21 villages account for the seven active Covid-19 cases — two each in Greenhills and West Crame and one each in Isabelita, Pedro Cruz, and Sta. Lucia.

Of the 21,246 confirmed cases for the past two years, 20,878 recovered and 361 died.

Despite the lowering of cases in the city, Zamora reminded the public to keep adhering to the minimum health standards and the unvaccinated to avail of jabs.

The city of Manila also began distributing 114,000 food packs to about 700,000 families on March 7.

Source: Philippines News Agency