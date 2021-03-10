San Juan imposes curfew anew

San Juan re-imposed its city-wide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., in a bid to control rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in communities.

Mayor Francis Zamora said the local government had to make the decision as surge in Covid-19 infections are being reported.

“Para sa kaligtasan ng bawat isa sa gitna ng pagtaas ng mga kaso ng Covid-19 sa Metro Manila (This is to ensure the safety of everyone amid the surge of Covid-19 cases within Metro Manila),” Zamora wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Under City Executive Order No. FMZ-072, only health workers, essential government and private workers, security personnel, public transportation, and delivery drivers, as well as those who have health emergencies, are exempted from the curfew hours.

Violators will be penalized under the Republic Act No. 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

A fine of P20,000 to P50,000 or one to six-month imprisonment, or both, await those who will be caught.

The National Capital Region has 41,822 active cases as of Tuesday – 2,688 of them new infections and 13,384 reported in the last two weeks.

San Juan has 163 active cases as of March 8, according to the Department of Health tracker.