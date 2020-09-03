San Juan enforcers to wear body cameras during GCQ

The San Juan City government has procured body cameras for its security enforcers to monitor violators of the city’s health protocols and ensure preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Francis Zamora on Thursday said the procurement of the body cameras will help security enforcers maintain the minimum health standards imposed in the city.

San Juan enforcers will be wearing body cameras while strictly monitoring the situation in the communities.

He said the video footage caught through the body cameras will serve as proof or evidence in case an individual denies committing violations on the health protocols and other Covid-related ordinances in San Juan.

“The body cams, which we have procured already, will help in the enforcement,” he said.

Zamora said he already ordered the city government to process the procurement of the body cameras so that it would be used along with the implementation of the new normal ordinances.

“Ito’y makakatulong para sa mas maayos na implementasyon ng ating mga ordinansa, para wala nang room for interpretation kung totoo bang nagkasala o hindi (This would help us to better implement our ordinances so that there will be no room for interpretation whether there is a committed violation or none),” he said.

The proof will be collected from the body cameras to avoid long discussions on the violations, he said.

Zamora said the city government has been implementing ordinances to protect the public against the risks of Covid-19 infection.

He said the city council has passed an ordinance on the mandatory use of face shield in all public places in San Juan which will take effect starting September 6.

The city council also approved the Anti-Spitting Ordinance of 2020, as part of its efforts to prevent local transmission of the dreaded virus and practicing proper hygiene within the city.

The ordinance is aimed at bringing down the number of people infected with the disease, Zamora said.

The ordinance prohibits residents from spitting saliva or phlegm and nose-blowing in roads, streets, sidewalks, parks, malls, public markets, public transportations, public offices, inside the buildings, banks, commercial establishments, transport terminals, schools, churches, hospitals, and other public places.

“Ang pagbahing at iba pang kaparehing akto na hindi sinasadya ngunit walang sapat at maayos na proteksyon gaya ng face mask at face shield ay mahigpit ding ipinagbabawal (Sneezing and other unintentional acts but without adequate and proper protection such as face masks and face shields are also strictly prohibited),” the city government said in an advisory.

“Ang iba pang marurumi at mapanganib sa kalusugan na gawain gaya ng pag-ihi, pagsuka at pagdumi sa mga pampublikong lugar sa Lungsod ng San Juan ay mahigpit ding ipinagbabawal (Other unsanitary and hazardous health activities such as urination, vomiting, and defecation in public places in San Juan City are also strictly prohibited),” the advisory added.

Zamora said residents who will violate the ordinance will be penalized with a PHP500 fine for the first offense and a PHP2,000 fine for the second offense.

For the third and succeeding offenses, a violator will be penalized with a PHP5,000 fine and will be required to attend a health seminar which will be conducted by the City Health Office or the Department of Health in coordination with the local health units.

The ordinance will take effect 15 days after its publication.

Zamora said the city government will not tolerate any violations of the health protocols.

“Pakiusap ko sa mga mahuhuli, huwag kayong magugulat kung mahuhuli kayo sapagkat alam niyo naman na bawal (I am appealing to those who will be caught violating, do not be surprised if you are caught because you should that it is prohibited),” he said.

He added that the public should embrace the new normal practices to keep themselves safe against the risks of Covid-19.

Zamora reiterated his reminders to the residents to wear face masks, practice proper hygiene, and maintain safe physical distancing at all times.

Source: Philippines News Agency