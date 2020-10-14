San Fernando steps up greening program to improve air quality

A major thoroughfare in this city is getting a facelift as the city government intensifies its urban greening program.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) started on Tuesday the planting of 23,000 different kinds of plants along the Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) here that could help improve air quality in the city.

Juliuzar Pasion, City Environmental Management Specialist II, said that a 1.5-kilometer stretch of the middle island along JASA will be planted with different shrubs and bushes.

“Ang pinaka-goal ng ating aktibidad ay mabawasan yung epekto ng climate change sa siyudad at ma-improve yung air quality. Alam naman natin na yung papel ng mga halaman sa ating kapaligiran ay mag-absorb ng mga toxic gases (The main goal of our activity is to reduce the impact of climate change in the city and improve air quality. We know that the role of plants in our environment is to absorb toxic gases),” Pasion said in a statement.

He said that local plant shop, Wilson’s Instant Tree Bank, was once again tapped to spearhead the project.

Wilson’s has been a partner of the city government in its other urban greening programs for the past years.

Following the completion of the planting activity, Wilson’s will also lead in the regular maintenance of the plants.

The urban greening program is part of the environment agenda of Mayor Edwin Santiago.

“Ang pagtatanim kasi ay isang paraan upang ma-balanse natin ang kalagayan ng ating kalikasan. Habang nagtatayo tayo ng mga modernong imprastruktura, habang inaangat natin ang ating ekonomiya, at habang dumadami ang bilang ng mga sasakyan, kailangan hindi nakakalimutan ang kalikasan (Planting is a way to balance the condition of our nature. As we build modern infrastructures, as we raise our economy, and as the number of vehicles increases, nature must not be forgotten). Planting trees is a way of protecting the environment, and protecting the environment is a way of prolonging one’s life,” Santiago said.

Apart from the project along JASA, the city government also has existing greening projects along Aquino By-Way Tourism Road in Sindalan, Civic Center in San Isidro, and Central Materials Recovery Facility in Lara.

Source: Philippines News Agency