San Fernando City logs 18 new Covid-19 cases

The City Health Office here reported 18 new confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as of Wednesday.

This brought the total number of cases to 165 with 98 active status.

Dr. Renely Tungol, city health officer, said most of the new cases have history of exposure to Covid-19 patients.

She said the new Covid-19 patients have been brought to isolation facilities and admitted to the hospitals.

She also asked residents to avoid mass gatherings as three of the new cases attended a religious activity that took place a few days ago.

“Let us follow the health protocols to avoid the spread of the virus,” Tungol added.

Meanwhile, the city government on Thursday inspected the health safety protocols of various establishments to curb the rise in cases of Covid-19.

Members of the Task Force Water, Sanitation and Hygiene visited the public and private establishments in the city to check their infection control policies to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers.

Tungol said the inspection focused on areas for compliance such as safe physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and other guidelines under the community quarantine.

She appealed to the customers to observe the health protocols.

“We are asking the cooperation of everyone in order to contain the spread of this dreaded disease,” Tungol said.

Source: Philippines News Agency