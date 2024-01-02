San Fernando City LGU asks fisherfolk to renew, register boat licenses

MALASIQUI: The City Agriculture Office of San Fernando City, La Union, urges local fisherfolk to register or renew their boat licenses to avail of the gasoline subsidy, insurance, and other future support services to the sector. City agriculturist Dr. Mary Jane Alcedo said the annual registration of motorized and non-motorized boats complies with the Coastal Management and Fishery Code of the local government unit. 'Nireregister lahat motorized at non-motorized boats para malaman naming ano talaga yong mga boats na nag-ooperate sa San Fernando City (We are registering motorized and non-motorized boats to know those operating in San Fernando City),' she said in a phone interview on Tuesday. She added that registered fisherfolk are the priority in intervention programs by the city and other entities. Alcedo said the latest intervention is the free gasoline assistance to the motorized boat owners, institutionalized through City Ordinance No. 11 series of 2021. 'The city is giving free gasoline subsidy to th e registered fisherfolk amounting to PHP6,000 to minimize the gasoline cost,' she said. She added that non-motorized boat owners will benefit from fishing gear, while motorized and non-motorized boat owners are entitled to insurance annually through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation. 'Medyo napag-iiwanan fisherfolk when it comes sa support services (Fisherfolk are somehow left behind when it comes to support services),' Alcedo said. Almost 500 motorized and 170 non-motorized boats registered in the city in 2022. Registration fees of PHP390 and PHP240 are required for motorized and non-motorized boat owners, respectively. Registration or renewal of boat licenses started on Jan. 2 until Jan. 31. Source: Philippines News Agency