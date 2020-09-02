San Carlos uses modular isolation facility for Covid-19 patients

The city government has procured five modular smart houses as additional isolation facilities for asymptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients here.

In a statement on Wednesday, the City Information Office said the local government unit (LGU) aims to further strengthen its response against the pandemic.

“A total of five modular smart houses will be set up dedicated primarily for isolation of asymptomatic patients referred by the hospital,” it said.

Necessities needed by individuals who will be housed in the isolation facilities will be provided by the city government, such as food, electricity, vitamins, medical monitoring, and security, among others.

The modular houses are well-built, movable, and durable which can withstand winds and heavy rains or typhoons, it added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has instructed the LGUs that in case the Covid-19 beds in the hospital become limited, asymptomatic patients should be referred to the care of LGUs.

“Which is why the local government of San Carlos City is preparing this facility to be better equipped if such (an) instance or need arises,” it added.

San Carlos City is the first LGU in the province to have a facility where modular houses would be used to accommodate individuals subjected to isolation.

Source: Philippines News Agency