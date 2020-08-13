San Carlos City reports no new active Covid-19 cases

The local government here has not recorded any coronavirus disease (Covid-19) confirmed case for the last two weeks as active cases have recovered, making the city to be free from the virus anew.

“As of today (August 13), we have zero Covid-19 active cases after the 15 patients have been fully recovered and have been discharged from the hospital,” city information officer Jhuliano Nazareno said in a Facebook live stream on Thursday.

The latest Covid-19 patient to recover from the virus is a 55-year-old female doctor and resident of Barangay PNR Site, he said.

He added most of the active cases in the city were front-liners and locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

Nazareno said Mayor Julier Resuello has instructed the local police station and the Public Order and Safety Office to strictly implement checkpoint operations to ensure there will be no undocumented individuals entering the city.

Meanwhile, the local economy of the city is continuously receiving a boost as various businesses continue to operate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are glad that different businesses in the city continue operating. Actually, there are some business owners that are applying for business permits in our one-stop-shop,” he added.

San Carlos City’s first Covid-19 case was recorded on the last week of May after a police front-liner, who is a resident of Barangay Turac and assigned in Dagupan City, has tested positive.

