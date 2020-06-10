San Carlos City cops get P1.5-M in guns, tactical gear

Personnel of the San Carlos City Police in Negros Occidental received PHP1.5 million worth of firearms and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) gear from the city government on Wednesday.

The firepower boost consisted of two caliber 5.56 automatic assault rifles, three caliber 40mm pistols, eight tactical police/SWAT vest with trauma plates, eight Kevlar helmets, eight pairs of tactical boots, eight gas masks, official tactical mobile entry shield, and one sniper scope.

In rites held at the City Council session hall, the firearms and tactical gear were turned over by Mayor Renato Gustilo and 1st District Rep. Gerardo Valmayor Jr. to Col. Romy Palgue, officer-in-charge provincial director of the Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office, and Maj. Mark Angelo Junco, OIC of the San Carlos City Police.

“It has been a continuing tradition of the city to support the Philippine National Police by providing them firearms and equipment,” said Valmayor, a former city mayor.

He said he hopes that the police and the city government would have a better partnership amid the challenging times.

Palgue thanked the city government for equipping the policemen with the needed gear.

“This would increase their confidence, competence, character, and credibility in serving and protecting the people,” he added.

Junco said the additional equipment would boost the enforcement of public safety, investigation, and intelligence operations.

Councilor Benito Gustilo Jr., chairman of the committee on police matters, urged policemen to be responsible in the use of equipment and continue to safeguard the city from threats.

Last June 2, the provincial government also turned over 30 units of similar gear worth PHP2.43 million to the 1st Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company.

These included tactical bulletproof vests, ballistic plates, and fast type ballistic helmets.

Source: Philippines News Agency