San Beda University Secures Decisive Victory in NCAA Men’s Basketball

Pasay City, Philippines - In a riveting NCAA Season 99 men's basketball title series, San Beda University clinched a crucial 71-65 win over Mapua University in Game 2. This victory, achieved at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday, sets the stage for a final showdown in the championship.

According to Philippines News Agency, San Beda's success hinged on the impressive performance of Jacob Cortez. Cortez, the 21-year-old son of former professional player and De La Salle star Mike Cortez, led the team with 21 points. His back-to-back triples in the final minutes expanded the Red Lions' lead significantly. Teammate Yukien Andrada further fortified their position with a three-pointer, establishing a 70-63 lead with just over two minutes left in the game.

Despite a strong start, San Beda faced a challenging third quarter, losing their 15-point lead and trailing 48-53 as the final quarter commenced. The upcoming Game 3, slated for December 17 at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, is now a pivotal moment for both teams.

Mapua University, having secured a 68-63 win in Game 1, missed the opportunity to claim the title, a feat the team hasn't achieved in 32 years. Cortez, reflecting on the victory, emphasized the importance of teamwork, both offensively and defensively.

San Beda coach Yuri Escueta mirrored this sentiment, focusing on the team's unity and determination to maintain their intensity for Game 3. In other NCAA updates, College of St. Benilde emerged victorious over Lyceum in the first battle for third place, with a score of 93-83.

Mapua's Clint Escamis, recognized as the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, led his team with 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Escamis has been a standout player throughout the season, leading the league in points and contributing significantly to Mapua's top ranking after the double-round elimination.

The NCAA also acknowledged other players for their outstanding performances, including Jun Roque (Perpetual Help) and JP Maguiliano (Emilio Aguinaldo College), who were named in the Mythical First Team alongside others.

San Beda and Mapua's final game in the series promises to be a highlight of the NCAA Season, with fans eagerly anticipating the culmination of this intense rivalry.