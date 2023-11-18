San Beda survives Jose Rizal to boost NCAA semifinal bid

San Beda University defeated Jose Rizal University, 74-69, to remain in the hunt for a semifinal berth in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Saturday. Yukien Andrada scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Red Lions, who notched their second straight win and 10th victory overall in 16 outings. San Beda gained a share of third place with College of Saint Benilde. Twelve of Andrada's points were from the three-point line. Jomel Puno also contributed 13 points and eight rebounds; Jacob Cortez chipped in 12 points, four rebounds and four assists; and James Payosing added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Heavy Bombers slid to fourth after suffering their seventh loss against 10 wins. JL Delos Santos and Shawn Argente led Jose Rizal with 15 points each, while Joshua Guiab and Ry Dela Rosa contributed 10 points apiece. Mapua University (14-3) and Lyceum (12-4) are already in the Final Four, with the former already assured of the twice-t o-beat incentive. Source: Philippines News Agency