Samar town to strictly monitor high-risk areas for Covid-19

The local government of Basey in Samar will strictly impose travel restrictions on areas with a high risk or prevalence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor Luz Ponferrada said residents of Villa Aurora village would remain under strict home quarantine while contact tracing is ongoing and the virus is not yet contained.

“No persons from other areas will be allowed entry in this community, except for personnel of the local government unit who will supply food, medicines, and other essentials, and other authorized persons,” she added.

To date, Basey has 93 confirmed Covid-19 cases, mostly residents and close contacts of confirmed patients in Villa Aurora.

The village, considered as a critical zone, was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on August 23 due to community transmission of the virus.

The nearby villages of Balante, Cancalyas, Cogon, Bulao, and Buenavista were placed under modified ECQ; Dolongan, Mongabong, Guintigi-an, and Roxas under general community quarantine (GCQ); and the rest of the villages in Basey under modified GCQ.

“Residents in these areas or outside the critical zone are also prohibited to go out of their respective homes and travel to other villages without essential reasons, such as employment, purchase, and access to essential goods and services, emergency cases, medical checkups, and other important official transactions,” Ponferrada said.

The elderly, pregnant women, minors, and individuals at high risk of infection, are strictly directed to stay home except for emergency cases, she added.

The local government has also imposed a liquor ban and curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ponferrada assured that affected residents would be given food assistance, medical, and hygiene kits.

“The municipal social welfare and development office and our disaster risk reduction and management office will take charge of the provision of food assistance, as well as the receiving of in-kind donations from public or private entities,” she added.

To date, Basey has 43 active cases, 41 are isolated in the town’s Covid-19 Ligtas Center and two are in the hospital.

Source: Philippines News Agency