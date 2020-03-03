Samar town official shot dead

Gunmen shot dead the municipal disaster and risk reduction management officer (MDRRMO) in Gandara, Samar on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the victim as Alvin Estrelles, 47, head of the town's MDRRM office.

Unidentified assailants aboard a white car attacked the victim as he was heading home, riding a motorcycle from the market.

The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. in Adela Heights, a village within the national highway of the town.

The victim bore multiple gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body, resulting in his death, said Philippine National Police Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) spokesperson Lt. Col. Bella Rentuaya.

Policemen recovered several empty shells from an M 16 rifle at the crime scene, according to initial reports.

Authorities are still facing a blank wall on the incident as suspects fled to an unknown direction. The local police launched a pursuit operation to arrest the gunmen.

Meanwhile, the village chief of Canmarating in Abuyog, Leyte was wounded when two suspects, including a former policeman, shot him early Tuesday morning.

The victim, Julian Saldua, Jr., 47, a former Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group member, is now recovering in a hospital in Tacloban City after sustaining gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

The suspects were identified as Vincent Tisbe, a former police officer; and Boboy Villote; both of Canmarating village. The two suspects fled after the shooting, Rentuaya said.

The victim was jogging early morning when suspects onboard a single motorcycle suddenly appeared and shot the victim. The victim was able to retaliate by shooting the suspects using his caliber .45 pistol, prompting the suspects to flee to unknown direction, she added.

Investigators have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY