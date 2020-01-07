Samar tourism sites struggle to rise after storm

The Department of Tourism (DOT) Eastern Visayas regional office has raised concerns over the availability of funds to rehabilitate less popular tourism sites in poverty-stricken Samar provinces damaged by Typhoons Ursula and Tisoy.

Most of these sites are managed by poor local government units and newly-formed people's organizations, the DOT said on Tuesday.

The DOT has no appropriations for infrastructure support since we only provide technical support. I am not fully aware if our infrastructure arm, the TIEZA (Tourism Infrastructure Enterprise Zone Authority) has funds for areas affected by calamities, DOT Eastern Visayas Regional Director Karina Rosa Tiopes told reporters.

In Northern Samar, among the destinations with damaged facilities are the Lalaguna Bay and Mangrove Area in Lavezares town, resorts in Pambujan, historical church in Laoang, and resorts in Capul. These areas were hit by Typhoon Tisoy on Dec. 2, 2019.

The 300-hectare eco-park in Lavezares endowed with green and lush mangroves and crystal-clear waters teeming with varied species of wildlife is being run by 72 women from extremely poor families.

The San Juan by the Bay in Sta. Rita town, Sohoton Caves and Natural Bridge in Basey town are the two destinations in Samar province that reported minimal damage after Typhoon Ursula.

The most affected by Ursula is Divinubo Island in Borongan City, Eastern Samar where several structures were washed out including motorboats meant to transport tourists, according to reports from the local government reaching the DOT regional office.

Other affected Eastern Samar areas are tourism sites in Guiuan, Hernani, and Balangkayan towns.

Since the operators of these sites have no funds to pull on for rehabilitation, we will sit with Eastern Visayas Tourism Association to find ways on how we can be of help in these areas and how to tap assistance from other sources, Tiopes said.

"Ursula" made three landfalls in Eastern Visayas on the night of Dec. 24, 2019.

The region's five provinces were placed under Storm Warning Signal No. 3 as the typhoon blew maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph. The typhoon killed at least seven people and displaced thousands of residents in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency