Samar to boost delicacies via ‘Secret Kitchen’ drive

The Samar provincial government will soon launch another tourism campaign featuring local cuisine in the province as part of its "Spark Samar" branding.

Dubbed the “Secret Kitchen of Samar”, the provincial government picked local dishes that will take center stage and complement the promotion of tourist destinations and the various products made from banig (mats) through their Lara brand.

These unique food products are found in Sta. Rita, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, Paranas, Motiong, Jiabong, Gandara, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Villareal, Calbayog City, and Catbalogan City.

“It’s called Secret Kitchen because, during olden times when people are cooking their heirloom foods, they would close all the windows and doors of their house to keep their ingredients and process of cooking a secret. This process and ingredients will soon be passed on to a relative as a way of preserving the cuisine within their family,” said John Michael Cristobal, Samar tourism operations officer in an interview on Friday.

This project honors not just the legacy of the food but also the family that has long protected its secret recipes.

Food up for showcasing are those approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and received intervention from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

