Samar penalizes stranded residents who breach protocol

Disappointed by rising cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-2019) due to unregistered returning residents, Samar’s provincial government reiterated its policy to penalize those returning home without proper coordination with their local government units.

Samar Governor Reynolds Michael Tan on Tuesday cited a provincial ordinance imposing a PHP2,500 penalty and imprisonment of six months on those who fail to inform local authorities of their travel plans to return home.

Tan noticed that quarantine facilities have been congested with the arrival of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who have failed to inform the local government of their travel schedule.

“This is the reason why we have strongly proposed to the regional task force to temporarily suspend sending LSIs to Samar province for us to be able to manage all arrivals,” he said in a phone interview.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the travel ban to Eastern Visayas for stranded residents from June 25 to July 9 to allow local authorities to recover from “human fatigue”, replenish supplies, and disinfect quarantine and isolation facilities.

Tan reminded those stranded in other regions, especially in Metro Manila, of the implementation of the “Balik Samar” program that assists those who want to return to their respective hometowns.

The program targets construction workers, house helpers, and students stranded due to travel restrictions in areas with high cases of Covid-19.

Under “Balik-Samar”, the provincial government provides free transportation and meal to every beneficiary enrolled in the program.

The meals are provided by the family of Samar 2nd District Rep. Sharee Ann Tan, the governor’s elder sister.

Among the documents required is a health certificate from a hospital with the capacity to test potential coronavirus carriers and travel authority from the Philippine National Police.

Before leaving Manila, their identity is double-checked by provincial government staff to make sure they are indeed the persons inside the bus.

Once they arrive in the province, they are brought to the temporary holding area in Payao village, Catbalogan City where they undergo rapid testing before local government vehicles fetch them.

As of June 29, of the more than 400 beneficiaries of “Balik Samar”, two have tested positive for Covid-19, both construction workers and residents of Zumarraga, an island town.

Samar province, which has 24 towns and two cities, has a total of 144 confirmed cases as of June 30 with one recorded death related to Covid-19 in Tarangnan town.

Source: Philippines News Agency