Samar officials vow more benefits for rebel returnees

The Philippine Army is optimistic that more combatants of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Samar province will surrender with local government units offering more financial assistance to rebels who will completely abandon the armed struggle.

Each surrenderer with firearms will get up to PHP150,000 financial assistance on top of the cash aid from the national government under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), Lt. Col. Reynaldo Balido Jr, commander of the Philippine Army’s 87th Infantry Battalion, said on Tuesday.

Under the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP), Samar Governor Reynolds Michael Tan committed to giving PHP100,000 to each surrenderer with firearms.

In the rebel-infested town of San Jose de Buan, Samar, Mayor Joaquin Elizalde vowed to hand PHP50,000 cash aid to each returnee.

“We are calling the remaining NPA fighters out in the mountains to come down, lay down your arms, and let us talk,” Balido said in a statement.

Since early July, four NPA fighters have already surrendered to Elizalde, including a couple identified as key leaders of the NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. They also yielded firearms used in their attacks against government troops.

Earlier, the Philippine Army attributed the series of surrenders and successful encounters in San Jose de Buan to the declaration of Elizalde withdrawing his support to the rebels.

The mayor admitted supporting the NPA before as part of political survival, according to the military.

The town is known to be one of the strongholds of the NPA’s guerrilla front in Samar.

On July 29, the military overran a lair of the NPA after a four-hour gun battle on the outskirts of San Jose de Buan town.

Balido assured rebels who will lay down their arms that they will help them in their claims for assistance from E-CLIP of the national government and LSIP from Samar provincial government.

E-CLIP ensures that former rebels can avail of a holistic package of benefits such as livelihood, medical, education, housing, and even legal assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency