﻿Samar guv elated by Ombudsman’s junking of graft case

Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone has welcomed the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman dismissing the graft and misconduct charges filed against him in 2018.

The governor’s office said it received the copy of the decision on Thursday night.

In a Sept. 3, 2021 joint resolution, the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the complaints on misconduct and violation of Section 3 of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act against Evardone for “lack of merit”.

“The Ombudsman’s decision is a clear affirmation that I did not commit any misconduct or acted in bad faith as alleged in the complaint which was obviously very politically motivated,” Evardone said in a media statement on Friday.

The complaints were filed on Jan. 14, 2018 by Edilberto F. Grata Jr. who cited a notice of disallowance issued by the Commission on Audit regional office.

The complainant questioned the propriety of Evardone’s approval of a cash advance amounting to PHP5.37 million for payment of transportation expenses of village officials for their Community Based Monitoring System (CBMS) and Good Governance Orientation Seminar in Baguio City.

In its resolution, the Ombudsman however said Evardone was just discharging his duties when he approved the disbursement for the seminar’s expense.

The Ombudsman ruled that mere issuance of a notice of disallowance alone does not automatically tantamount to manifest partiality, evident bad faith, or gross inexcusable negligence.

The case was dismissed on Jan. 3, 2020, and approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Sept. 3, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency