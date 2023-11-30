Samar Expands Program to Combat Teenage Pregnancy

Manila – The Samar provincial government, in partnership with various agencies, signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to implement the Expanded Youth Leadership and Governance Program (EYLGP). Governor Sharee Ann Tan, together with Zuellig Foundation Deputy Executive Director Anthony Faraon and representatives from key government departments, formalized the agreement in Catbalogan City. The signing, witnessed by Samar's mayors, underscores a joint commitment to addressing adolescent pregnancy and equipping the youth with necessary resources and education for informed decision-making.

According to Philippines News Agency, The EYLGP is a crucial component of the Joint Program on Accelerating the Reduction of Adolescent Pregnancy in Samar. Funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and United Nations agencies, including the United Nations Population Fund, United Nations International Children's Emergency, and World Health Organization, the program is part of a broader PHP490 million four-year partnerships in Samar and Southern Leyte. This initiative supports the Philippine government's efforts to reduce adolescent pregnancy rates.

Samar has reported significant numbers of births among adolescent mothers, indicating a pressing need for effective interventions. The low utilization rate of modern contraceptives among young women in the province further exacerbates the issue. The Zuellig Foundation has pledged to implement targeted interventions to address what Faraon described as a 'social emergency.'

Before the signing, Governor Tan and Faraon visited an adolescent mother in Mercedes village, Catbalogan City, to gain a deeper understanding of the health inequities and complexities associated with teenage pregnancies.