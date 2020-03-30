Samar cities set entry schedule for island towns’ residents

Residents from the island towns of Samar provinces will have to follow the schedule provided to them by Calbayog and Catbalogan cities in making transactions in the wake of entry restrictions as a measure to battle the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Calbayog’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 issued a public advisory on Saturday where residents from the island town of Sto. Niño and its villages are permitted to do transactions in the city on Monday and Thursday.

For the island town of Almagro and its villages, their schedule is every Tuesday and Friday, while for the towns of Tagapul-an and Tarangnan, they can enter Calbayog every Wednesday and Saturday.

Samar province has five island towns whose thousands of residents heavily rely on two cities for trading.

Motorboat passengers must secure a passenger community pass from their respective villages or municipality certifying that they are not identified as a patient under investigation or persons under monitoring for Covid-19.

The certification must also indicate the date of travel and the place to be visited.

The advisory also specified that passenger boats must only carry 50 percent of their total passenger capacity and must only dock at the Calbayog Port.

For residents in the island towns of Zumarraga and Daram, local officials from the two towns had met with Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy to discuss entry restriction concerns.

Local officials initially agreed to only allow two people per village to make transactions in the city as selected by the mayor’s office. They are also required to show a travel order.

Qualified to do transactions in Catbalogan City are the village chiefs and owners of retail stores and pharmacies.

Based on the agreement, those authorized to enter the city will have to follow their itinerary and are not allowed to visit their relatives, friends or go somewhere else not specified in the travel order.

Authorized persons from Zumarraga have access to Catbalogan on Wednesday and Friday, while those from Daram can enter the city on Thursday and Saturday.

The Catbalogan Covid-19 task force said they will call a meeting with the business sector to encourage them on putting-up a mobile grocery at the city port.

Source: Philippines News Agency