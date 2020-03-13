Samar bishop asks worshippers to be health-conscious

The top prelate in Samar province on Friday appealed to priests and churchgoers to abide by the hygiene protocol of the Department of Health amid the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) threat.

In a pastoral letter, Calbayog Diocese Bishop Isabelo Abarquez has called on all Roman Catholic faithful in the province for “greater preparedness” if the virus continues to infect more people.

“As Catholics, we believe that God uses material instruments to bring to us His blessings and presence. This is the reason why we use material elements in our sacraments and sacramentals,” Abarquez reads his pastoral letter in a video message.

“Science and our God-given reason demand that we use every means available to protect ourselves and our families against the spread of Covid -19 and other diseases,” he said.

In the face of this worldwide pandemic, even church people are demanded to exercise vigilance, “lest our Churches become venues of transmission of the disease,” the bishop said.

“I continue to appeal to my brother-priests and the faithful to follow the hygiene protocol that the DOH has consistently requested for everyone, namely, the proper washing and sanitation of hands and avoidance of body contacts,” he added.

As guidance to priests, laymen, and worshippers, the prelate pointed out what each must do or observe to ensure the faithful and the place of worship are safe from the disease.

These include refraining from attending liturgical assemblies for those who are not feeling well physically. “Taking the basic steps of wellness is not only sensible but wise and considerate of others. In truth, it is an expression of genuine charity,” he said.

Frequent cleaning of liturgical spaces and objects such as sacred statues and vessels. Liturgical spaces should be sanitized after every liturgical service.

He also urged the provision hand sanitizers at the doors of churches for the use of churchgoers.

He also advises to empty Holy Water fonts at the doors of churches and for churchgoers to stop the practice of dipping of hands in the Holy Water font.

No holding of hands when praying or singing "Our Father" and no shaking of hands when making a sign of peace.

He also advises communion ministers both priests and lay please to sanitize their hands before and after giving Holy Communion.

They must also wear a face mask when giving Holy Communion. The reception of Holy Communion should be done by hand.

Churchgoers are also advised to refrain from kissing and touching sacred images and statues.

Confessions will be done in the confessionals with a protective cloth installed at the grill and protective cloth should be frequently sanitized.

He added that On Good Friday, during the Veneration of the Cross, churchgoers must refrain from kissing and touching the cross, “just respectfully genuflect or make a profound bow.”

The prelate also asks the Catholic faithful to continue praying the "Oratio Imperata" for the end of this virus threat.

Source: Philippines News Agency