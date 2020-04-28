Samar awaits delivery of 2.5K rapid Covid-19 test kits

The Samar provincial government awaits the delivery of 2,500 units of the rapid antibody test to boost the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) mass testing in the province.

Those who will be covered by mass rapid anti-body testing are those considered as suspected Covid-19 infected patients who will not qualify for swab tests under the Department of Health guidelines, said Governor Michael Tan in a statement on Tuesday.

“Those who will test positive base on a rapid test will be referred to the DOH for confirmatory testing while those who will test negative will have to undergo strict home quarantine,” Tan said.

At least two rapid tests will be taken from patients with positive results before they will be referred to the DOH for swab tests.

The governor is expecting the delivery of kits within the week. About 30 percent of test kits will be allocated for health workers in the province.

Currently, the province has 500 units of rapid antibody test acquired by the Catbalogan City government and turned over to Samar Provincial Hospital. These kits are primarily intended for residents of Catbalogan, the capital of Samar province.

About 450 kits are exclusively for residents of the city while 50 units will be used by the provincial government.

Samar has 10 residents infected with Covid-19 — one from Calbayog City and nine from Tarangnan town. Three of them have already recovered.

Meanwhile, the province will impose general community quarantine (GCQ) as proposed by the national government, Tan said.

The GCQ is imposed in areas with low-risk and moderate risks on Covid-19 where all provinces in Eastern Visayas are included until May 15.

Under the GCQ, low-risk industries may continue its operation and work, and the public may leave their respective houses to buy basic necessities but persons under 21 and those who are 60 years old and above must remain inside their home especially those with co-morbidities or risk factors. A curfew will be imposed for non-workers.

Shopping malls will be partially open but leisure areas will remain closed and public transport may operate but in limited sitting capacity.

Essential construction projects will resume in accordance with the Department of Public Works and Highways guidelines and the airport and seaport will operate but only for cargoes.

