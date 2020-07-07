Salons, barbershops now allowed to offer more services: Palace

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has released new guidelines which allow barbershops and salons to offer more services other than haircuts, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

“Hindi na limited sa basic haircutting services ang serbisyong maibibigay ng mga barbero at ng mga parlors (The services barbershops and parlors can offer are no longer limited to basic haircutting services),” Presidential Spokesperson Harry said in a virtual presser aired on state-run PTV-4.

This developed as the government eased its quarantine and health protocols by reopening the economy to allow Filipinos to recover from the crisis brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Roque cited DTI Memorandum 20-38, which states that barbershops and salons operating in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) may now offer all haircutting and hair treatment services.

Roque said customers who are residing in areas under modified GCQ (MGCQ) may avail of haircutting, hair treatment, and nail care services.

He said barbershops and salons in MGCQ zones may also perform basic facial care such as make-up, eyebrow threading, eyelash extension, and facial massage.

He added that basic personal care services like waxing, threading, shaving, foot spa, and hand spa can also be done by barbershops and salons in places put under MGCQ.

On July 2, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved Resolution 41, which lifts restrictions on the resumption of partial operations of barbershops and salons.

Roque said operating capacities of barbershops and salons will remain at 30 percent in areas under GCQ and 50 percent in areas under MGCQ until July 15.

Beginning July 16, the operating capacity of barbershops and salons under GCQ and MGCQ would be 50 percent and 75 percent, respectively, Roque added.

Mandatory health standards, protocols

Roque said barbershops and salons are mandated to follow strict protocol on hand sanitation, face mask and face shields, gloves, and sterilized equipment.

He said owners of barbershops and salons in GCQ and MGCQ zones are required to observe the strict implementation of “no face mask, no entry” policy.

He said there should also be provision for rubbing alcohol which can be easily sprayed on the hands of personnel, suppliers and customers prior to entry.

Barbershops and salons, Roque said, should also register with SafePass or staysafe.ph or administer health declaration checklist for the purposes of contact tracing to personnel suppliers, and customers.

Thermal scanning should also be conducted before all personnel, suppliers, and customers can enter any barbershop or salon, Roque said.

Roque added that persons with a temperature higher than 27.5 degrees centigrade cannot avail of any grooming services.

“Lahat ng may sintomas tulad ng may lagnat, may ubo, hirap sa paghinga ay hindi po dapat papasukin (All those who are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, and breathing difficulties should not be allowed to enter),” he said.

Roque said personnel with Covid-19 symptoms or with exposure to Covid-19 patients should not also be allowed to work.

“I-sterilize ang mga gamit bago at pagkatapos ng serbisyo (Sterilize equipment before and after each service),” he said.

Roque said the distance of chairs allowed to be occupied in barbershops and salons should be at least one meter on all sides.

He said customers are not allowed to bring companions, “unless absolutely necessary.”

He added that there should be proper ventilation and exhaust system in the establishmen

Source: Philippines News Agency