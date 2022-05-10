﻿Salceda to continue giving economic advice to next president

MANILA – Albay Rep. Joey Salceda on Tuesday said he will submit to the next President a comprehensive plan for fiscal and economic recovery to help the Philippines emerge stronger from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

In a statement, Salceda said he will keep his promise to continue offering the best advice on how to help the country get through the country’s economic woes, regardless of who gets elected as president in the 2022 elections.

“When the final outcome becomes beyond doubt, I will be submitting to the President-elect a comprehensive plan for fiscal and economic recovery – so that what we build out of this crisis is a stronger, more resilient, and more equitable economy. I have a tax plan and a public and private investment plan that I will submit to the next President in the coming days,” he said.

He said there are three all-important concerns for the first one hundred days of the next President: Inflation, unemployment, and economic growth.

“We will have to halt the momentum in price increases, create strong and well-paid jobs, and maximize our GDP growth potential. Having been reelected to Congress, I will advise the next President on these issues. I also hope to continue helping the government with crucial economic reforms,” he said.

He urged the public to respect the outcome of the polls, which is a “resounding choice” of the Filipino people.

The partial and unofficial count based on the transparency server of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed that former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte are leading the presidential and vice presidential races, respectively.

Marcos is poised to win the presidential election by a landslide while Sara is leading by a wide margin of votes, according to the partial results.

Salceda said his presidential candidate was “good for confidence” in the Philippine economy and that he spared no effort in making that message widely heard.

He endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“But we are all part of Team Philippines– and I will do my utmost so that foreign investors and Philippine businesspersons alike will feel confident about the new President,” Salceda said.

“As it appears that Former Senator Marcos will become the next President, I wish him the very best. A successful Marcos presidency will be the success of the country as well,” he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency