Saint Benilde, Perpetual inch closer to V-League finals

The College of Saint Benilde (CSB) and the University of Perpetual Help on Wednesday defeated their respective opponents to move a step closer to the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge finals. The Lady Blazers dominated the University of the East, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12, in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinal series at the Paco Arena in Manila. Middle blocker Zamantha Nolasco scored three of her 12 points in an 8-0 run in the third set to seal the match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes. Outside hitter Jade Gentapa led the scoring with 15 points, including 12 attacks and two service aces, aside from making 11 excellent digs for CSB, which also beat UE on Sept. 10. "Yung consistency and less errors lang talaga ang nangyari in this game. Sana gumana 'yung blocking namin sa Game 2 (Consistency and less errors were the only things that happened in this game. I hope our blocking works in Game 2)," coach Jay Chua said. Opposite hitter Jhasmine Gayle Pascual chipped in 13 points, 12 on attacks, while middle blocker Michelle Gamit contributed nine points. Nolasco and Gamit finished with six and four blocks, respectively. Casiey Monique Dongallo led the Lady Warriors with seven attacks and one service ace. Outside hitter KC Cepeda scored six attacks while middle blocker Riza Nogales also came up with six points, including three blocks. The Perpetual Help stunned Far Eastern University, 25-21, 28-26, 26-24, in another semifinal series opener to inch closer to the finals

Source: Philippines News Agency